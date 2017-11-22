Google launched the Android Oreo to the Pixel series in August, and since then only Sony and HTC have released the latest software update to their respective phones. Now, Motorola is gearing up to roll out the firmware to two of its Moto series phones.

Motorola has commenced sending invites for an Android Oreo soak test to select owners of Moto Z and Moto Z2 Force, who are enrolled in the company's testing programme -- the Motorola Feedback Network -- in Brazil, reported Android Pit.

All the Moto Z and the Z2 Force owners who have accepted the invite are slated to receive the Android Oreo beta software via OTA (Over The Air) in 48 hours. If things go as planned, the company, after reviewing the feedback from the testers, is expected to officially roll out the Android Oreo GM (Gold Master) version to the public en masse before the end of the year.

Motorola is expected to expand the soak test to other global regions in the coming days. Moto series owners can also track Android Oreo release status on the company's official website.

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Unlike other phone-makers, Motorola is offering near-stock Android software, so Moto series owners are assured to enjoy pure Android Oreo with no custom interface, similar to the Pixel series phones.

The new update will bring several improvements over the 2016-series Android Nougat software, such as faster booting time, extended battery life, more fluid experiences to phones, and the latest security patches via Google Play Protect that automatically checks malware inside all the applications installed on the mobile.

Another key aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

Android Oreo also brings several new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

And then there is Smart Text Selection, which improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen — like a complete address — users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

Confirmed list of Motorola Moto series phones eligible for Android Oreo update:

The company has confirmed the release of the chocolate cookie-flavoured mobile OS update to the Moto Z2, Z2 Play, Z2 Force, Moto Z (and also Droid series), Z Play (and also Droid series), Z Force(and also Droid series), Moto X4, Moto G5, G5 Plus, G5s, G5s Plus and the Moto G4 Plus.

