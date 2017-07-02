Lenovo-owned Motorola has started rolling out the much-awaited Android 7.0 Nougat to the company's first-ever full metal-clad mid-range phone, Moto M, in India.

Several Moto M owners in India are getting the Android Nougat OTA notification on their devices. Before installing the update, Moto M users are advised to back up their data and clear more space in the device, as the Android Nougat weighs close to 1.5GB.

It brings Google's Duo video calling app, night mode (to lessen the strain on eye during low-light condition), bundled message notification for quick reply, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, multi-window options and numerous other value-added features to enhance user experience.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the update fixes Mic issue, which has been affecting Moto M users after the company released a minor incremental update last month.

How to install Android Nougat OTA update on Moto M:

[Note: The Android 7.0 Nougat update bears version number: XT1663_S141_170607_ROW_TO_XT1663_S356_170621_ROW]

1. Once you get Android Nougat OTA notification, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several days to reach all corners of India.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

When will Moto X Play get Android Nougat OS?

Having already started Android Nougat soak-test on the Moto X Play in India, the company is expected to release public version very soon. Select registered testers have received the preview version and have been asked to send feedback to Motorola.

If all things go as planned, the company will roll out the Google's candy flavoured update to Moto X Play around mid-July.

Moto X Play (and also other Moto series) users can also track the progress on software release schedule in real time by logging into Motorola's official software support page.

Watch this space for latest news on Moto products and Google Android Nougat release schedules.