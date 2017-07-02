Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez continued his winning streak at Sachsenring in Germany by winning 2017 GoPro Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland. This is Spaniard's consecutive eighth win in all classes at Sachsenring.

The Repsol Honda rider finished the chequered flag as first rider after starting the race from pole position. However, it wasn't a cakewalk for him. German rookie Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) kept Marquez on toes in his home turf throughout the race. Folger finished the race second and picked up his first podium in the premier class racing.

Marquez's teammate Dani Pedrosa completed the podium to get back in contention following a more difficult Dutch GP. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) had found his fourth under attack from Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), with Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) then joining the fight and Alvaro Bautista (Pull&Bear Aspar Team) soon on the scene. After some stunning wheel-to-wheel action, it was Vinales who took P4, with teammate Rossi for close company to complete the top five.

Bautista took P6 after the fierce battle, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) crossing the line in seventh. Championship leader going into the race, Dovizioso crossed the line in P9. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) who started the race from P19 on the grid finished the race in an impressive ninth place. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) completed the top 10, with Jorge Lorenzo crossing the line in P11 after running at the front earlier in the race.

With GermanGP win Marquez has 129 points and becomes the fourth leader of the championship this season. Vinales' P4 in Germany helped him to secure second spot in title race with 124 points. Dovizioso dropped from first to third on 123 points after he was eighth at the Sachsenring. Rossi is fourth in the standings on 119 points. MotoGP season now goes for summer break. With 10 points separating the top four, each race result of the second spell of the season will be crucial for top four riders.