After releasing Android Oreo update to the flagship Moto Z2 Force, Motorola has commenced work on testing the software on Moto Z2 Play before the official public deployment.

As per XDA Developer Forum members, the company is soak testing Android Oreo on Moto Z2 Play in Brazil. Some of the registered testers have shared the screenshot of the beta software notification on their phone.

When will Android Oreo public version come to Moto Z2 Play?

Usually, Motorola takes about a month and if need be, a couple more weeks due to detection of bugs and to rectify them. Once it gets a feedback from the testers, a final testing is done for full optimisation and to weed out glitches from the software.

So, if recent release patterns are taken as an indication, Moto Z2 Play users can expect to get a taste of Google's chocolate-milk cookie flavoured software in late February or early March.

What's coming on Android Oreo?

Android Oreo brings several new features including Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant bootloops and also additional enhancement in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in an application, camera photo taking improvements, performance optimisation and latest security patch.

Android also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

It also significantly reduces the booting time, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets.

