Having announced the "Hello Moto World" event on July 25, Lenovo-owned Motorola has started sending out invites with a teaser, confirming that Moto Z2 Force will be in the limelight at the New York city programme later this month.

In the teaser (courtesy Android Central), Motorola asks media outlets to "get ready to shatter your expectations", hinting that the phone will be the Moto Z2 Force.

Motorola's Moto Z Force and the X Force before that had one key feature — "ShatterSheild" screen that no other flagship phone can boast about to this day.

ShatterShield is Motorola's proprietary protection technology. It is made of five layers — Aluminium chassis to form the rigid core, flexible AMOLED screen; two layered touchscreen panels; interior lens to provide clear visibility of contents and exterior lens to provide additional protection, so that the phone's display is capable of absorbing shock from the impact and is guaranteed not to shatter.

Moto Z2 Force: What we know so far

Moto Z2 is expected to flaunt a sleek design language having a metallic body. On the front, it is said to sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440p) resolution Super AMOLED screen having ShatterShield protection technology.

Inside, it is expected to house Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 4GB/6GB, 64GB/128GB internal storage and a 3,000+mAh battery.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, it is expected to house feature-rich dual-camera on the back, one for taking the subject's image, while the other complements by taking in-depth background information and offers Bokeh effect feature.

On the front, its Selfie snapper is expected to get an 8MP or 13MP with wide angle FOV (Field-Of-View).

Besides Moto Z2 Force, Motorola is expected to launch Moto X4 and the generic Moto Z2 (without ShatterShield technology) at the Hello Moto World event, and release them sequentially in the following months, like last year.

