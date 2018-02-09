Motorola, which has a reputation for making highly durable smartphones with shatterproof displays, is all set to launch its latest mid-range flagship smartphone, Moto Z2 Force, in India.

The company has sent out invites for the Moto Z2 Force launch event that's slated for February 15. The event will be streamed live on Motorola's YouTube channel.

The Lenovo-owned company had launched Moto Z2 Force for the US market back in July 2017. Moto Z2 Force, as the name suggests, boasts of a shatterproof display.

However, in India, Motorola will be launching a limited-edition variant of Moto Z2 Force which will come bundled with a Moto TurboPower pack, a Moto mod that lends it extra battery life. The TurboPower pack alone costs Rs 5,999.

Also read: THIS new limited edition Moto smartphone is more expensive than iPhone X

Moto Z2 Force employs a metal glass construction and its frame is carved from a solid block of 7000-series aluminum, which Motorola claims makes the phone 80 percent stronger than its predecessor — Moto Z Force.

And although Moto Z2 Force is a rugged phone, it does not look like one. Not at least when we say it is one of the slimmest phones in the world at just 6.1mm thick.

Moto Z2 Force specifications

In terms of the specifications, the Moto Z2 Force sports a 5.5-inch shatterproof display which has a "ShatterShield" layer on top that won't crack or shatter on impact if the phone is dropped. Furthermore, the display offers Quad HD resolution of 2560x1440 pixel resolution and a pixel density of 534 ppi.

Under the hood, the Z2 Force packs a flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which powers smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG V30.

Moto Z2 Force features a dual-camera setup at the rear which is a combination of two 12MP sensors – one primary RGB sensor and a secondary monochrome sensor — just like Moto G5S Plus and Moto X4. Over at the front, it has a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The Z2 Force was launched in the US in two storage variants – 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128 GB storage. When it comes to India, Motorola is rumored to bring the top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The phone is also expected to boot with the latest Android 8.0 Oreo when it lands in India, just like Moto X4.

Apart from the usual connectivity options like 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC support, Moto Z2 Force comes with Moto Mods support at the back. The phone is even compatible with the first-generation Moto Mods. There's also USB Type-C connectivity on board.

The only disappointing factor about the phone is that it packs a rather insufficient 2,730mAh battery. The smaller battery capacity is a gamble Motorola took in order to make the phone super slim.

But battery life shouldn't be a concern when the phone comes to India, since Motorola will be offering the Moto TurboPower pack in India for free, which adds an extra 3,490mAh worth of juice.

Moto Z2 Force Price

We do not have any information on the device's price yet, but the Motorola could make it around Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999, considering that there are other flagships like Nokia 8, OnePlus 5T and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 that retail around the price.