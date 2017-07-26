Motorola has finally launched its highly-anticipated flagship phone of 2017 – the Moto Z2 Force, after several leaks and months of speculation. Moto Z2 Force is all set to compete against the likes of OnePlus 5, Xiaomi Mi 5X, and Nokia 8 in the battle of budget-flagship phones.

Moto Z2 Force stands out from its competitors with its ShatterShield display and Moto Mod support. As the handset has now been officially launched, prospective buyers would be eagerly looking for its price and availability details across the globe. Keeping this in mind, we bring you a complete overview of the Moto Z2 Force availability and pricing details around the world:

Moto Z2 Force availability in US

Unlike the Moto Z Force Droid Edition of 2016, which was exclusive to Verizon, the Moto Z2 Force will be available across all five leading mobile carriers in the US, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and U.S. Cellular.

Verizon

Verizon is offering the phone on full retail at $756 as well as on bill credit of $15 per month for 24 months

Get a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod if you purchase the Moto Z2 Force between July 25 and September 9 and submit the proof of purchase via Motorola.rewardpromo.com by September 30

Buy Moto Z2 Force via Verizon

AT&T

Although AT&T has officially confirmed that it would offer its services on Moto Z2 Force, the carrier is yet to list the device on its official website's landing page.

Buy Moto Z2 Force via AT&T

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the handset on full retail price of $750 or on bill credit of $30 per month for 24 months

Additionally, when you buy a Moto Z2 Force, you will be eligible to get a second Moto Z2 Force handset for free via rebate card

The Z2 Force handsets must be purchased via T-Mobile's 24-month equipment installment plan (EIP) with at least one new line of service and an active eligible rate plan added for each eligible Moto Z2 Force

Both new and existing T-Mobile customers are eligible for this promotion

To avail the promotion, go to https://promotions.t-mobile.com, enter promo code 17MOTOZ2, and complete all other requested information within 30 days of activation to get your rebate

Wait for around 6-8 weeks to receive your prepaid MasterCard card for up to $750

Additionally, you will qualify to get a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod when you purchase the Moto Z2 Force during the specified dates (between July 25 and September 9)

Buy Moto Z2 Force via T-Mobile

Sprint

Sprint is offering the handset on full retail price of $792 or on bill credit of $33 per month for 18 months

When you lease one Moto Z2 Force, you get another one on lease for free

You will qualify for this offer when you have two new lines of service or one new line and one upgrade

Offer limited for well-qualified customers with 18 month leases

Early termination results in remaining balance due. Credit applied within 2 invoices

Get an Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod free with Moto Z2 Force purchase Requires online registration by September 14, 2017 and ships from Motorola within 4-6 weeks of approval



Buy Moto Z2 Force via Sprint

U.S. Cellular

U.S.Cellular is offering the handset on full retail price of $730 or on bill credit of $26.12 per month for 30 months

Get a $100 U.S. Cellular promo card when you buy the Moto Z2 Force New postpaid plan, credit approval, and enrollment in a Device Protection+ plan are required Get a free Insta-Share Projector Moto Mod with Moto Z2 Force purchase Limited to one per Moto Z2 Force purchase Cannot be combined with other Motorola promotions Moto Z2 Force must be purchased between July 25 and September 9



Buy Moto Z2 Force via U.S.Cellular

Best Buy

Alternatively, you can also purchase the Moto Z2 Force via Best Buy and Motorola. Sprint, Verizon and AT&T customers are eligible to purchase the handset via Best Buy. However, T-Mobile customers will not have the option to buy the smartphone through Best Buy.

Enjoy a free JBL SoundBoost Moto Mod and six months of free subscription to Kaspersky Internet Security when you buy the Moto Z2 Force via Best Buy, regardless of your carrier name.

Get Moto Z2 Force (Sprint) from Best Buy

Get Moto Z2 Force (Verizon) from Best Buy

Get Moto Z2 Force (AT&T) from Best Buy

Non-US residents and rest of the world

Those who are residing outside the US will have to wait a bit longer as Motorola has promised to rollout the Z2 Force to some select countries in Europe, besides Mexico, Brazil, Middle East and Africa sometime later this summer.

Check out the key specifications of the handset below: