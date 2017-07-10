Motorola's long awaited flagship Moto Z2 reportedly made an appearance on the company's official website in China, revealing the device's design features ahead of the official launch.

The company has a dedicated page for the Moto Mods and in that, a never-seen-before Moto Z series phone was seen placed right in the middle, surrounded by snap-on accessories ranging from projector to 360-degree camera attachment and battery pack.

The metal-clad phone has uni-body design language with circular camera module similar to the recently unveiled Moto Z2 Play, but one tiny detail on the back gives away the hint that the device is not the mid-range phone. It has a dual-camera lens, which makes many believe that it is the flagship Moto Z2.

Many rival marquee phones, such as OnePlus 5, Apple iPhone 7 Plus and Huawei Honor 8 series, flaunt dual cameras on their back. It's no surprise then that Motorola has joined the bandwagon to introduce the Moto Z2 with similar camera hardware.

With a dual-camera on the back, the phone will make use of one snapper for taking the image of the subject, while it uses the other to capture in-depth background information and offer Bokeh effect feature.

Motorola may use either an 8MP or 13MP with wide angle FOV (Field-Of-View).

Moto Z2: What we know so far

The upcoming Moto Z2 is expected to flaunt a sleek design language having a metallic body. On the front, it is said to sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440p) resolution Super AMOLED screen.

Under the hood, it is said to house Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 6GB/4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a 3,000+mAh battery.

Motorola is scheduled to host a product launch event in New York on July 25, where it is expected to announce Moto Z2, the Z2 Force and also an upper mid-range Moto X4 series handset.

Watch this space for latest news on Motorola products.