It's been more than two months since Lenovo's Moto released the Android Nougat to Verizon exclusive Moto Z Droid series. Now, the company has commenced rolling out the update for the unlocked version in the US.

Several Moto Z series owners have started getting OTA (Over-The-Air) Nougat update notifications on their devices. It is said to make the device compatible with Daydream, Google's VR platform, reported 9to5Google.

Besides that, Android Nougat also brings multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, and several other value-added features to enhance the user experience.

How to install Android Nougat OTA (Over-The-Air) update:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the corners of the country.

Until then, the device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Watch this space for latest news on Moto devices and Android Nougat update release details.