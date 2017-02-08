After Moto Z, Lenovo's Moto is reportedly rolling out the eagerly anticipated Android Nougat OS update to the company's unlocked Moto Z Play series variant in the US.

Many Moto Z Play owners, who purchased the device directly from the manufacturer (Moto) have started getting Android Nougat update notification on their devices. As of now, it has been made available via OTA (Over-The-Air), reported Techdroider.

How to install OTA (Over-The-Air) update on Moto phone:

1. Once you get update notification on the phone's screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the corners of the country.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

For those unaware, Android Nougat brings multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, and several other value-added features to enhance the user experience.

The new software update deployment is expected to extend to the Verizon-exclusive Moto Z Play Droid shortly, as the company, which has been conducting the soak test, for the past one month, is nearing completion.

In a related development, Moto has postponed the release of the Android Nougat all Moto X series devices. There is no word on why it has deferred the release, but many believe Moto has encountered bugs during the software testing.

Watch this space for latest news on Lenovo Moto products and Android Nougat release schedule details.