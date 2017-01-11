Last month, Motorola, to mark the Christmas holiday season, offered limited discounts on Moto Z, Moto G series phones. Now, the company has come up with a similar sale with the beginning of the New Year 2017.

Motorola is waiving off $50 on Moto Z Play, not only on its official website, but also on Amazon and Best Buy e-store, as well. With the announcement, Moto Z Play can be bought for $399.99 against MRP: $449.99 and consumers can pick any carrier network of their choice. But, this offer is valid for a month and will conclude on February 13, 2017.

Also read: Motorola Android Nougat release tracker is live: Get realtime update status on Moto Z Play, Moto X Style, Play and others

Moto Z Play is a watered-down version of the original Moto Z. It sports 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED screen with finger print sensor at the bottom and comes with blend of metal and glass body having aluminium frame around the edges and glass cover on the back.

Under the hood, it houses 2.0GHz Qualcomm snapdragon 625 octa-core with Motorola mobile computing system backed by 3GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage, 16MP primary camera and a 5MP snapper on the front.

The key aspect of Moto Z Play is its battery. It comes packed with a massive 3,510mAh cell, which is capable of keeping the phone running for close to 50 hours under mixed–usage and it also boasts TurboCharge feature, where-in 15 minutes of charging is enough power the phone for up to 9 hours.

Like Moto Z, the Play version is also compatible with all the moto mods accessories--Incipio battery packs, 'soundboost' with JBL speaker having a kickstand, a pico projector and the photography-centric true zoom with 10x optical zoom and a Xenon flash and also allows users to shoot in RAW format and manually control shutter and zoom.

Watch this space for more updates.

Key specifications of Moto Z Play: