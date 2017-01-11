Moto Z Play, new year offer, Moto Mods, price, specifications
Last month, Motorola, to mark the Christmas holiday season, offered limited discounts on Moto Z, Moto G series phones. Now, the company has come up with a similar sale with the beginning of the New Year 2017.

Motorola is waiving off $50 on Moto Z Play, not only on its official website, but also on Amazon and Best Buy e-store, as well. With the announcement, Moto Z Play can be bought for $399.99 against MRP: $449.99 and consumers can pick any carrier network of their choice. But, this offer is valid for a month and will conclude on February 13, 2017.

Moto Z Play is a watered-down version of the original Moto Z. It sports 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED screen with finger print sensor at the bottom and comes with blend of metal and glass body having aluminium frame around the edges and glass cover on the back.

Under the hood, it houses 2.0GHz Qualcomm snapdragon 625 octa-core with Motorola mobile computing system backed by 3GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage, 16MP primary camera and a 5MP snapper on the front.

The key aspect of Moto Z Play is its battery. It comes packed with a massive 3,510mAh cell, which is capable of keeping the phone running for close to 50 hours under mixed–usage and it also boasts TurboCharge feature, where-in 15 minutes of charging is enough power the phone for up to 9 hours.

Like Moto Z, the Play version is also compatible with all the moto mods accessories--Incipio battery packs, 'soundboost' with JBL speaker having a kickstand, a pico projector and the photography-centric true zoom with 10x optical zoom and a Xenon flash and also allows users to shoot in RAW format and manually control shutter and zoom.

Key specifications of Moto Z Play:

Model Moto Z Play
Display 5.5-inch super AMOLED full HD (1920x1080p) display
  • Pixel density: 403 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
Processor 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU with Motorola Mobile Computing System + Natural Language Processor + Contextual Computing Processor
GPU Adreno 506 GPU
RAM 3GB LPDDR3
Storage 32GB, expandable up to 2TB
Camera
  • Main: 16MP camera with Laser auto-focus, Phase detection autofocus (PDAF), ƒ / 2.0 aperture, 1.3um pixel size, Zero Shutter Lag, Color balancing dual LED flash, Professional Mode, Quick Capture, Best Shot
  • Tap (anywhere) to capture, 4X digital zoom, Burst mode, Auto HDR, Panorama, Drag to focus & exposure, Video Stabilization, 720p (120fps), 1080p (30fps), 4K (30fps) and Slow Motion video
  • Front: 5MP camera withWide-Angle 85-degree lens, ƒ / 2.2 aperture, Flash, Auto Night mode, Beautification software and Professional mode
Battery 3510 mAh;
  • Mixed usage up to 50 hours
  • TurboPower for up to 9 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, water-repellant nano-coating, Single Nano-SIM/Dual-SIM slots in select markets, Bluetooth v4.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz + 5GHz), Type C USB port, NFC (Near Field Communication), A-GPS, Front-ported earpiece, loudspeaker and 3 Mics
Dimensions 156.4 x 76.4 x 6.99 mm
Weight 165 g
Colours Black/Silver/Black Slate/
White/Fine Gold/Sugar White
Price
  • Original (Unlocked): $449.99
  • New (Unlocked): $399.99 [Valid till February 13 and also subject to availability of stocks]
