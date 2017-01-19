Popular carrier Verizon is offering a few Motorola devices namely Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Force Droid, and Moto Z Play Droid on huge discounts. Consumers can now get the handsets at just half price.

Under the new deal, consumers can buy Moto Z Droid at $624 and Moto Z Force Droid at $720 (original price with no discount) and then get 50 percent of the amount reduced from the monthly bills in the course of two years. Moto Z Droid also can be bought by paying an instalment of $13 per month and $15 per month for Moto Z Force Droid.

Consumers also can buy Moto Z Play Droid at $408 and get $288 bill credit over the next 24 months or take it away for just $5 per month for two years ($120). The special deal will come to an end on February 20.

Moto Z Droid specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Quad HD screen with a 2,560x1,440 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

Operating system: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 32/64GB internal storage expandable by up to 2TB via microSD card

Camera: 13MP main camera with OIS, ƒ/1.8 and 1.12um pixels, 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 and front-facing flash

Battery: 2,600mAh with turbo charging technology

Moto Z Force Droid specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Quad HD screen with a 2,560x1,440 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

Operating system: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 32/64GB internal storage expandable by up to 2TB via microSD card

Camera: 21MP main camera with OIS, ƒ/1.8 and 1.12um pixels, 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 and front-facing flash

Battery: 3,500mAh with turbo charging technology

Moto Z Play Droid specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Super Amoled screen with a 1,080x1,920 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Operating system: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

RAM and Storage: 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage expandable by up to 256GB via microSD card

Camera: 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection and laser autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash,and 1.3 µm pixel size, 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 and front-facing flash

Battery: 3,510mAh

