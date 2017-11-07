After unexplained delays, Motorola is finally launching its Moto X4 smartphone in India on November 13, bringing a new premium, mid-range smartphone to the race. The new Moto X4 was launched at the IFA 2017 in September, and its arrival in India embarks a new journey for the Lenovo-owned company.

While we have known the specifications and features of the Moto X4 for a while now, it is the pricing and availability of the phone in India that has fans are eager to know. While the pricing still remains a mystery (although we have a rough idea), it is confirmed which e-commerce site will be hosting the handset's sale in India.

On Wednesday, Flipkart confirmed that it will be the exclusive online partner for Motorola's Moto X4 in India. Details on the phone's pricing will be revealed on November 13, but the e-commerce giant has already set up a teaser page for the new handset.

"Flipkart's partnership with Motorola is set to achieve new heights with the exclusive launch of the Moto X4. Motorola phones have always ticked the right boxes and greatly appealed to our large and growing customer base with their design and performance. The new exclusive launch will set new benchmarks and expand shoppers' choice of phones, reinforcing our stronghold in the Indian market by increasing aspirations and setting new expectations for customers who are on the constant look-out for the best offerings within their budget".

From the teaser page, we can conclude that Motorola will bring both Super Black and Sterling Blue variants of the X4 to India. Since the handset is priced at €399 internationally, it is likely to cost around Rs. 30,000 in India.

What makes the Moto X4 so important?

It's actually a combination of features that come with Moto X4. The handset sports a standard 5.2-inch Full HD LTPS IPS display with dual 12MP camera sensors on the back and a 16MP front snapper. The camera performance is expected to be top notch given its detailed configuration.

Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 630 chipset with 3GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage, 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower charger, and Android 7.1 Nougat. Moto X4 stands out in the crowd with its Amazon Alexa integration, wireless connectivity feature Tempow Audio Profile (TAP), which supports up to four Bluetooth devices simultaneously, and a Landmark Detection app for identifying what you see in the real world.

The aluminium casing with Gorilla Glass on both sides gives the Moto X4 a quality finish. We'll share more in-depth analysis of how the phone performs in the real world once it has been launched. Stay tuned for more updates on the phone.