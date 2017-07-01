Google on June 29 announced a new non-Google device will soon be compatible with Project-Fi in the mid-range smartphone category. The search engine giant did not reveal any other info about the device in question during the announcement.

Folks at VentureBeat, however, confirmed in their recent report that the purported device is indeed Motorola branded Moto X4 smartphone. Consequently, it means the Moto X4 will be the first non-Google device to support Project-Fi.

Google's Project-Fi combines the signal strength of third-party mobile network operators (instead of its own) like T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular to produce maximum signal availability to its users.

In addition to the improved signal strength, Project-Fi users can enjoy the privilege of Google's extremely affordable pricing strategy. Starting at a base price of $20 per line (plus $10 per GB of data), users can enjoy high-speed data connectivity at no hidden cost. Besides, all unused data will be credited back to the customer's account.

Moto X4 is expected to launch sometime in Q4 2017, according to some familiar sources close to Motorola and Lenovo. There are no other details available about the alleged device yet.