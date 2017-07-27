Motorola device (code-name: XT1789-05), understood to be the long rumoured Moto X4 has made its way to a performance testing site, hinting the launch is just around the corner.

As per the listing on Geekbench, Moto X4 scored an impressive 824 and 3886 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Interestingly, it also confirmed a long rumoured feature of the Moto X4, as well.

In the description section, it is shown to boast Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC, an upgraded version of Snapdragon's popular 653 CPU series. The new processor comes with eight Kryo 260-series cores and is faster, as well. It can clock close to 2.21GHz speed and the Moto X4 is listed to be backed by 3GB RAM, which is enough run a mid-range phone smoothly.

There are no other details of the phone, but if previous reports are to believed Moto X4 will come with full metal body, 12MP camera on the a back and a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

Which segment will Moto X4 fit in the smartphone market?

With so many Moto series—C, E, G, Z Play and generic flagship Z and top-end flagship Z Force, many are confused where will the Moto X fit in a such long line up. But, going by the specifications, Lenovo's Motorola is expected to place the Moto X4 in between the Moto G5 Plus and the Moto Z2 Play.

For instance, in India there is Rs. 10,000 (roughly $156/€133) price-gap between the two aforementioned phones. If the rumoured 16MP front snapped does turn true, Motorola might also market it as selfie-centric camera, which is gaining huge traction in Asian markets, particularly in India.

Moto X4 is expected to be unveiled in early September probably during the consumer electronics trade show IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) in Germany between September 1-6.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Motorola products.