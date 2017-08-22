Live images of Lenovo's highly-anticipated mid-range smartphone 'Moto X4' have leaked with just days ahead of its upcoming launch on August 24.

The leaked hands-on photos reveal the dual camera setup along with the phone's attractive blend of glass and metal. These live images have apparently surfaced online, thanks to a Google Plus user named Jerry Yin.

According to Droidholic, one of the leaked images highlights the front panel with the fingerprint sensor at the base, besides an earpiece and a front-facing camera. One can also easily identify the volume rocker along with the power on/off button on the right.

Coming to the rear panel design, we can clearly see the flash unit enclosed in a circular camera ring. It is being widely rumoured that the dual rear camera setup comprises of a 12MP RGB sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens.

Rumours also suggest that the handset will feature a 16MP front-facing selfie camera. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage in select European, North American and Latin American countries. Some specific Asia-Pacific markets are expected to ship a special variant of the handset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Moving on to the front panel, it is being widely speculated that the fingerprint sensor could indeed be integrated right into the physical home button. Under its hood, the Moto X4 is expected to include a dual SIM slot along with a 3,000mAh battery and run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Apart from the specifications, earlier leaks also point out that the estimated price of Moto X4 could be around $400 (Rs. 25,000 approx.), while there is no official word on when the smartphone will be released or the regions/countries where the handset will be initially available.