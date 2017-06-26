The debut of Moto X4, earlier scheduled for June 30, has been reportedly delayed due to shortage of components.

Popular Twitter spy, Andri Yatim, has claimed that Qualcomm failed to deliver the required units of Snapdragon 660 series processors for assembling Moto X4 on time, thus leading to delayed launch. There is no word on when exactly the company plans to unveil the Moto X4, but it is expected to announce flagship Moto Z2 series on June 30 and might also reveal availability details of recently unveiled Moto E4 Plus for Asian markets.

Moto Z2: What we know so far

The upcoming Moto Z2 is expected to flaunt sleek design language having a metallic body. On the front, it is said to sport a 5.5-inch Quad HD (2560x1440p) resolution Super AMOLED screen.

Inside, it might come with Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 6GB/4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, 3,000+mAh battery, a dual-camera on the back, one for taking the subject image, while the other compliments by taking in-depth background information and offer Bokeh effect feature. On the front, it's Selfie snapper is expected to get an 8MP or 13MP with wide angle FOV (Field-Of-View).

June 30 will be anticlimactic. #MotoE4+ launch and MAYBE a mention of Z2, instead of scheduled X4 launch. Thanks, Qualcomm. — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) June 24, 2017

Moto X4: Most expected features

As far as the Moto X4 is concerned, it is speculated to be an upper mid-range phone and is expected to come with 5.2-inch full HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, 4GB ram, 13MP dual camera, front camera with dedicated LED flash and a 3800mah battery. It is also said to come with IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification.

Also read: Specifications and price details of Moto E4 and the Moto E4 Plus

Keep an eye on this space for latest news on Motorola products.