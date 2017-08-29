Motorola's upcoming mid-range flagship phone, Moto X4, has been tipped to launch on September 2 in an official poster shared on Facebook. The flagship Moto phone is expected to be announced at the 'HelloMotoX' Facebook Live event at 6 pm PHT (3.30pm IST) on September 2, according to the post on Motorola's official Philippines Facebook page.

Popular actors from Philippines – Nadine Lustre and James Reid – are expected to be seen at the grand event. Meanwhile, several rumours have popped up revealing the smartphone's specifications and pricing details.

#motoX4 online MSRP is $349.99 and $399.99 for NA Market — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) August 28, 2017

Prolific tipster Andri Yatim has shed some light on the expected price of the handset in North America, wherein the flagship phone will be selling at an online retail price of $349.99 (approx. Rs. 25,600). It is being speculated that the Moto X4 handset will be available in two variants.

Numerous features and specifications of the handset were confirmed during the recent leak on the US FCC site. It is now confirmed that the Moto X4 will come with a 5.2-inch full HD AMOLED display coupled with Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The flagship phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 630 SoC and paired with Adreno 508 GPU as well as 4GB of RAM. Featuring 64GB internal storage, the Moto X4 will be expandable up to 256GB via microSD slot. The handset will be fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery.

On the camera front, the X4 is touted to ship with two 12-megapixel rear cameras – a coloured one and a monochrome sensor. It is also expected to feature a 16MP front-facing selfie camera and run Android Nougat out-of-the-box.