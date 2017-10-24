Motorola has been playing hide and seek with the latest Moto X4. The Lenovo-owned company was supposed to launch Moto X4 on October 3. However, the company recently confirmed that it will launch the much-awaited smartphone in the second week of November, more precisely on November 13 in India. And now, a leaked image of the retail box has just surfaced online, revealing the price of Moto X4 ahead of its India launch.

The leaked image by a website called DealNTech shows the alleged Moto X4 retail box with a printed price of Rs 23,999 for the 4GB RAM variant with 64GB of internal storage. There is also a 3GB RAM 64GB storage variant of Moto X4 as well, which will most likely carry a lower price tag. The image further confirms that the phone will be available in a Super Black paint job. However, a Sterling Blue colour option may be announced as well.

To recall the specifications, Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz along with Adreno 508GPU and will come in two configurations, a 3GB RAM variant with 32GB of onboard storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage option. There will also be an option to expand the memory via a microSD card up to 2TB.

The main USP of the Moto X4 is its camera hardware. On the back, the device will boast of a dual-camera setup with one 12MP sensor with 1.4-micron pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, dual-pixel autofocus and another 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degree field of view, 1.12-micron pixel size and f/2.2 aperture. The dual rear cameras will be supported by a Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash and Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF) and feature bokeh effect, selective black and white, background change and 4K video recording.

Up front, Moto X4 sports a 16MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, dedicated selfie flash, along with a 4MP adaptive low light mode and various face filters.

Moto X4 runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box with Android 8.0 Oreo update likely to come in the near future. It packs a 3000mAh battery with turbocharging and wireless charging support.

Apart from that, Moto X4 is IP68 certified water and dust resistant, meaning that it can withstand submersion in five feet deep water for up to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Motorola recently introduced an Android One edition of Moto X4 in the US. However, it is still unclear whether Motorola will launch the original Moto X4 or the Android One edition in India.