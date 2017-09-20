Lenovo-owned Motorola has finally revealed the release date of its latest smartphone Moto X4 in India. It was announced at the IFA conference in Berlin earlier this month.

The Moto X4 comes with a price tag of €399, which is around Rs. 30,300, but we are yet to know its exact pricing in India. The company has said that the device will be released in Europe before expanding to other markets.

Now, Motorola India has confirmed in a tweet that Moto X4 will be released in the country on October 3.

Get ready for an #xperience unlike any other with the #MotoX4. Unveiling on 3rd October. pic.twitter.com/6ZNeOXBuXJ — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 19, 2017

Moto X4 has an all-metal body, 1P68 water-and-dust resistant certification, and fingerprint sensor. It sports a 5.2-inch full HD LTPS IPS screen and 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density) display, powered by a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, and runs Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with Amazon Alexa digital assistant and Google Assistant.

It comes packed with a 3GB RAM, a 32GB memory that is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card, houses a 3,000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charger, and supports single Nano SIM card, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz +5GHz, NFC, GPS/GLONASS, and Type-CTM USB port.

In terms of camera, it has a dual camera - 12MP dual autofocus Pixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.4 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash + 8MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 16MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, 1080p and LED flash.