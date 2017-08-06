After unveiling the mid-range Moto G5s series, Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to pull the wraps off the Moto X4 anytime soon. Now, a close-up shot of the device's back has revealed key camera feature.

Prolific Twitter spy, Evan Blass posted a cryptic camera module of a unknown smartphone, but up on closer observation, it was revealed to be the Motorola's Moto X, which Blass himself posted the device's promotional image, earlier in the week. In the picture, we see two cameras with dual-tone LED flash on top in huge circular enclosure, which is lined with textured stripes on the circumference.

As per the reports, Moto X4 is said to come with 12MP + 8MP cameras on the back. There is no word whether they will be coming in separate RGB and monochrome sensors, respectively. But, with two cameras, the phone will certainly be able to capture in-depth information of the subject and the its surrounding in the image and will also be able to offer Bokeh effect feature, like we see in iPhone 7 Plus. On the front, Moto X4 is said to have 16MP snapper.

Motorola Moto X4: Other expected specifications

As per the information we have gathered so far, Moto X4 is expected to full metal body, but will have ergonomic design language seen in the first generation Moto X. The new phone will have curved back with super slim edge and bump in the middle, perfectly designed to offer perfect grip to the hand.

It is also expected to come with 3D glass cover on the front display panel and guess what, it is said to boast IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification. Meaning, it can survive up to 30 minutes underwater (up to 5 feet).

The new Moto X4 is said to sport a 5.2-inch full HD display and inside, it will house Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor backed by 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and come with around 3,000mAh battery.

Hardest part of this is admitting you had bad information - or an early render. I've seen the Moto X4 final design - it is indeed this one. pic.twitter.com/lHsaLWtckK — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 3, 2017

It is also expected to support AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based digital butler (most probably Google Assistant) and smart camera capabilities.

