Lenovo-owned Motorola has released a new Moto X4 6GB RAM variant in India after launching the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model at Rs 20,999 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model at Rs 22,999 in November last year.

The Moto X4 6GB RAM variant is available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart and Moto Hubs for Rs 24,999, which means it will compete with the likes of Oppo F5 and Apple iPhone SE in the Indian market.

The Oppo F5 4GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,990 and the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 24,990, while Apple iPhone SE can be currently bought for Rs 20,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model and Rs 27,899 for the 2GB RAM + 128GB storage.

So, which handset — Moto X4 (6GB RAM), Oppo F5 or Apple iPhone SE — should you buy? It depends on one's taste and choice, but we can provide you the key specifications of the devices to give you a clearer picture of what they offer.

Moto X4 key specifications

Current price: Rs 20,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 22,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, Rs 24,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage

Display: 5.2-inch full HD LTPS IPS screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630

Operating system: Android 7.1 Nougat (expected to get Android Oreo soon)

RAM: 3GB/4GB/6GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD card)

Camera: Dual 12MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.4 µm pixel size, PDAF, dual pixel) + 8MP (f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size), phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash

16MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size

Battery: 3,000mAh with fast charging technology (15W)

Oppo F5 key specifications

Current price: Rs 19,990 for 4GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 24,990 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage

Display: 6-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x2,160 pixels (402 ppi pixel density)

Processor: Mediatek MT6763T Helio P23

Operating system: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

RAM: 4GB/6GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card)

Camera: 16MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash

20MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8"

Battery: 3,200mAh

Apple iPhone SE key specifications

Current price: Rs 20,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 27,899 for the 2GB RAM + 128GB storage

Display: 4-inch retina display with 1,136x640 pixels (326 ppi pixel density)

Processor: A9 chip

Operating system: iOS 9.3.2 (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2)

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB

Camera: 12MP iSight main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 29mm lens, 1.22 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash

1.2MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 31mm lens

Battery: 1,624mAh battery