After releasing the Android Nougat update to Moto X Force, Lenovo-owned Motorola has released the candy-flavoured Google mobile OS update to the generic flagship model Moto X Style in Brazil. The company has commenced Android Nougat roll-out via OTA (Over-The-Air) for Moto X Style (aka Pure Edition in US) in Brazil, TechDroider reported.

The new update brings the much-needed night mode (to reduce the strain on eyes during low-light conditions), bundled message notification for quick reply, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, multi-window options, latest Google security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

How to install Android Nougat OTA update on Moto X Style:

1. Once you get Android Nougat OTA notification, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take several weeks to reach all the regions.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

When will Moto X Play get Android Nougat OS?

It's coming soon. The company has already commenced Android Nougat soak-test for Moto X Play in India. Some registered testers have already received the preview version and are obliged to send feedback to Motorola.

Moto X Play is expected to receive the Android Nougat update around mid-July. Motorola has also opened dedicated software tracker webpage to assist all Moto series device owners.

Watch this space for latest news on Moto products and Google Android Nougat release schedules.