Moto (formerly known as Motorola) released Nougat update to flagship the Moto Z series, mid-range Moto G4 (& G4 Plus) series and is expected to release software update to the Moto X Play soon.

But, the statutory soak test on Moto X Play running Nougat software has not be started yet. If history is any indication, Moto X Play owners may have to wait at least a month if not more to experience the new OS.

If patience is not your strongest suit, then you can try installing the new LineageOS, which is created by the industrious software programmers, who previously worked with the world's most popular custom ROM community CyanogenMod.

In addition to Nougat features, LineageOS also offers exclusive wallpapers, themes, performance tweaks, extend battery life and numerous more value-added features to enhance the user experience.

Prerequisites (things to remember before installing Custom ROM)

In LineageOS, Root file will not be integrated like CyanogenMod, instead it will be made a separate file as Google Apps. This means the users have to download and install Root firmware similar to Google Apps (GApps).

LineageOS users are advised wipe the current ROM in the device when switching to LineageOS, and reinstall their GApps.

This new Android v7.1 Nougat-based LineageOS 14.1 custom ROM has to be installed on Motorola Moto X Play (aka lux) only, if tried on other devices, might brick them [to check your device model: Go to Settings >> About phone >> model number].

Though installing custom ROM improves the device's performance and UI experiences, it makes the company warranty void; the company will no longer be liable to provide updates in future [users can restore warranty by flashing the device with stock-ROM].

Make sure the device is rooted before going ahead with custom ROM installation.

Installation of custom ROM requires clearing memory in the phone, so make sure to back all the data by installing Clockwork Mod (CWM) Recovery/ TWRP in the smartphone.

Make sure USB driver is installed on the PC or else your device (Moto X Play) will not be recognised by the computer.

Make sure your device has more than 80% battery, or else there is a chance of the smartphone getting temporarily bricked if the installation process is interrupted midway.

[Disclaimer: This procedure is very technical and should be performed by a person with sound knowledge of rooting (or manual software installation) Android devices. If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Tutorial: Step-by-step installation procedure for Android v7.1 Nougat-based LineageOS 14.1 custom ROM on Moto X Play via TWRP-

Step 1: DownloadAndroid v7.1 Nougat-based LineageOS 14.1 custom ROM and Google Apps on to your PC.

[Note: downloadable file links are provided at the bottom]

Step 2: Connect Moto X Play to the computer

Step 3: Place the Android v7.1 Nougat ROM into the phone's storage memory.

[Note: Users are advised to paste the .zip file in the storage root folder, not in any other folder.]

Step 4: Turn off device and disconnect it from PC

Step 5: Perform Recovery mode sorties by long pressing Volume (Down) + Power buttons

Step 6: Once entering the TWRP settings menu, clear the phone's memory (full) by selecting 'Wipe' option. Once done, select – 'Swipe to Factory Reset' perform factory reset

Step 7: Return to TWRP settings and tap 'Install' by the selecting .Zip file in the phone's memory downloaded from PC

Step 8: Come back to TWRP menu setting to approve the installation by tapping 'Swipe to Confirm Flash'

Step 9: Flashing of the custom ROM begins and after few minutes, a message 'Successful' appears on the screen, thus completing installation.

Step 10: If faced with bootloop problem, navigate back to TWRP settings, and select 'Wipe cache/dalvik'. This procedure will help resolve any issue with regard to custom ROM installation

Downloadable files:

Android v7.1 Nougat-based LineageOS 14.1 custom ROM nightly for Moto X Play:HERE

Google Apps:HERE

USB Driver:HERE

[Credits: LineageOS]