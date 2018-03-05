Lenovo-owned Motorola is coming up with a new lineup of E-series and G-series smartphones. And after witnessing the leaks of Moto E phones, a new image has surfaced online which shows the design of Moto G6 Play.

The image has been submitted to Taiwan's certification agency NCC. It has been reported that the Play model will be the cheapest among the three other Moto G6 phones. The Moto G6 Play will come with a low configuration chipset and a 4,000mAh battery.

The leaked image suggests that the smartphone will come with an upgraded design and looks premium like Moto X4. But, it won't come with any waterproof feature. The image also clearly shows that the phone will sport a metal unibody design.

The phone seems to have thin bezels on the display and on the rear, the phone has the round edges, glass back along with a single-sensor camera. The fingerprint scanner is also placed on the rear panel of the phone underneath the M logo.

The Moto G6 Play is expected to sport a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 144 x720pixel along with an aspect ratio of 2:1. Rumors also suggest that the G6 Play will be powered by Snapdragon 430 with 3GB RAM and a 32GB onboard story or 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone will house a 16 MP camera sensor for both front and rear camera. The Moto G6 Play is also expected to come with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, and a price tag of Rs 12,000 ($187 / €152).

Last week, popular leakster Evan Blass had leaked a press render of Moto E5 Play which indicated a premium build quality with fewer bezels and glossy back. However, the company hasn't confirmed any details about the launch of its E and G series, but rumors suggest that the Moto E range will be unveiled in April.