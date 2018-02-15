Motorola's Moto G-series has been quite a hit since it was released in 2013. We will soon see more from the Moto G-family, with its 6th-generation devices called Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play, which are expected to see the light of day in a few weeks. It has now emerged that the much-hyped devices will be priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 17,000 in India.

Lenovo-owned Motorola hasn't revealed the release date of its upcoming Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play, but several reports have claimed that the handsets will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018) in Barcelona, which will kick off on February 26 and conclude on March 1.

According to a tweet by Andri Yatim, Moto G6 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, house a 3,000mAh battery and be priced at Rs 15,000 (around $234 / €190), while Moto G6 Plus will house a 3,250mAh battery that is seen in Nexus 6 and come with a price tag of Rs 17,000 (around $265 / €250).

It went on to say that Moto G6 Play will house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset and a massive 4,000mAh battery, and cost Rs 12,000 ($187 / €152).

#motoG6 plus has Nexus 6's 3250mAh battery.

Listing is LNV-G6P.

G6Play SD430 4000mAh, G6 SD450 3000mAh.

Rs12k, 15k, 17k.#motorola pic.twitter.com/gRWhExad6K — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) February 14, 2018

The specifications mentioned in the tweet are in sync with those that were leaked in the past. The three handsets were earlier spotted with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, 18:9 aspect ratio and 2,160x1,080 screen resolution on a benchmarking site.

It is reported that the Moto G6 will feature a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera setup, and a 16MP front-snapper.

Moto G6 Plus is expected to have a 5.93-inch Full HD+ touchscreen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera, and a 16MP front-snapper.

Moto G6 Play may have a 5.7-inch HD display with 1,280x720p screen resolution, 2GB/3GB RAM, and 16GB/32GB storage.