Motorola is maintaining utmost secrecy on its upcoming products but several reports have claimed that it is planning to unveil three devices – Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play -- from its Moto G-series next week. Now, one of the models -- Moto G6 – has been spotted with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system on Geekbench site ahead of its launch.

The Lenovo-owned company is expected to announce the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018), which will kick off on February 26 and conclude on March 1.

Interestingly, the Moto G6 is seen with a single-core score of 709 and multi-core score of 3582, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a 3GB RAM and an Android 8.0 Oreo OS on Geekbench site. It contradicts earlier reports that the Moto G6 variant would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.

The handset is expected feature a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2160 pixels (424 ppi density), a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), and a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of camera, it is expected to mount a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera and a 16MP front-snapper.

On the other hand, the Moto G6 Plus is expected to have a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display with 1080 x 2160 pixels (407 ppi density). Under the hood, it is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset, an Android Oro operating system, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM, and a 32GB/64GB storage. It is also expected to mount a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera and a 16MP front-snapper and house a 3,200mAh battery.

The Moto G6 Play is expected to sport a 5.7-inch HD display with 1280x720p screen resolution (282 ppi density), and come packed with a 2GB/3GB RAM and a 16GB/32GB storage. Under the hood, it is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android Oreo OS, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Andri Yatim has tweeted that the Moto G6 will be priced at Rs 15,000 (around $234 / €190), Moto G6 Plus at Rs 17,000 (around $265 / €250), and Moto G6 Play at Rs 12,000 ($187 / €152), but you have to take it with a pinch of salt as Motorola is yet to reveal the details of the devices.