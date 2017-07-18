Lenovo-owned Motorola released the Moto G5 Plus in April only this year but it seems to be preparing to announce its upgraded version called the Moto G5S Plus aka Moto G5S+. The company is not willing to open up on the handset but reports have claimed that it will be superior to its predecessor, particularly the camera.

Motorola is tight-lipped on the release date of the Moto G5S Plus but reports have claimed that it will be launched along with the Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4 on July 25. However, the company is yet to confirm it.

Going by the key specifications leaked so far, it seems like the upcoming Moto G5S Plus will be just an upgraded version of the Moto G5 Plus without significant changes. However, at least three noticeable feature upgrades are expected in the new handset and here they are:

1) Display: The Moto G5S Plus is expected to feature a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels, while the Moto G5 Plus has a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels. The new device will have a bigger screen, an increase of 0.3-inch to be precise but at the cost of screen resolution. The Moto G5 Plus has a screen with 424 ppi pixel density but its successor will have 401 ppi pixel density owing to increase in screen size.

2) Operating System: The Moto G5 Plus runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS whereas its successor is expected to come with the latest version Android 7.1 Nougat. It is not a major upgrade but gadget lovers will still value the small change.

3) Camera: The biggest upgrade may come from the camera. The Moto G5 Plus mounts a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture. On the other hand, the Moto G5S Plus is expected to have a dual 13MP main camera and an 8MP front-snapper.

Interestingly, the two handsets are expected to share other features, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage with microSD card slot, and 3,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.

The Moto G5S Plus is expected to be in a price range between Rs 18,999 (around $293) and Rs 19,999 (around $310).