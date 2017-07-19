Motorola's soon-to-be-launched Moto G5S Plus has leaked in pictures on the social media platform Twitter, revealing its design language and also confirming the long-rumoured camera feature, as well.

Twitter leakster, Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) has posted an official promotional image (photo scanned) of the Moto G5S Plus, which shows both the front and back-side view of the upcoming phone in all its glory.

As rumoured before, The Moto G5S Plus does come with same big-circular bulging camera module on the back similar to the original Moto G5 series, but if you look a little closer, you can notice there is an additional snapper beside it. As the source said, it is expected to have two 12.9MP shooters with LED flash, primary full-colour range camera having f/1.7 aperture and another black-and-white range camera with f/2.0 aperture.

It features all-metal uni-body design language with smooth curved edges and on the front, it houses 8MP snapper with dedicated LED flash, f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus feature on the top, and a physical button: home-cum-fingerprint sensor at the bottom.

As far as the internal hardware is concerned, Moto G5S Plus is expected to come packed with latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, Qualcomm's newly unveiled Snapdragon 626 octa-core paired with a sumptuous 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,072 mAh battery.

Motorola's Moto G5 Plus is slated to debut on July 25 later this month at the product launch event dubbed as the "Hello Moto World" in New York City.

Lenovo-owned company is also expected to announce generic Moto GS (with smaller screen and battery, while rest will remain same as the Moto G5S Plus), upper mid-range Moto X4 and also flagships—Moto Z2 and Z2 Force-- as well. They are said be released in to the market sequentially every month over the rest of the year.

