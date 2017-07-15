The Moto G5 Plus was released just a few months ago but the Lenovo-owned Motorola appears to be ready to release its successor. The new handset is reportedly called Moto G5S Plus aka Moto G5S+ and it could be launched this month.

The smartphone manufacturer is yet to officially reveal the release date of the Moto G5S Plus but its launch is imminent as more details, including the specifications and live images, have been leaked over the last few weeks. It is even reported that the handset would be launched on July 25 along with Moto Z2 Force and Moto X4. It is not confirmed yet but can't be ruled out either.

More live images of the purported Moto G5S Plus have now been leaked, and this time it is seen on SlashLeaks. We can't make much out of the images as far as features are concerned but they have given us a clear picture of what it will look like when launched.

The Moto G5S Plus is expected to feature an aluminium back, a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB internal storage with microSD card slot, dual 13MP main camera, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.

It is also reported that the Moto G5S Plus would be priced between Rs 18,999 (around $293) and Rs 19,999 (around $310) but it is not confirmed yet.

It may be mentioned that its predecessor Moto G5 Plus has a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage. It also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.