Lenovo-owned Motorola is keeping mum on its upcoming device Moto G5S Plus but its launch is imminent as leaks have revealed almost every detail, from specifications to pricing. Now, new pictures of the device in three colours have hit online.

It was reported that the Moto G5S Plus would be announced along with the Moto Z2 Force at Motorola's event on July 25 but only the latter made it. There is no word on the release of the Moto G5 Plus successor but it may happen sooner than later.

Now, popular leakster Evan Blass @evleaks published the alleged renders of the Moto G5S Plus. It is seen in three colours -- gold (with white front), silver (with white front), and grey.

The Moto G5S Plus is expected to have a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB internal storage with microSD card slot, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging technology

In terms of camera, it is expected to mount a dual 13MP main camera – one with a primary full-colour range and f/1.7 aperture, and the other with black-and-white range and f/2.0 aperture, and an 8MP front-snapper.

It is reported that the mid-range smartphone will be priced between Rs 18,999 (around $293) and Rs 19,999 (around $310). However, Roland Quandt has tweeted that it will come with a price tag of around €330 ($389 / Rs.24,881) in Eastern Europe.