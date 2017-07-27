It was reported that Lenovo-owned Motorola would announce Moto G5S Plus aka Moto G5S+ at its "Hello Moto World" event in New York City on July 25, but it didn't happen to the much disappointment of Moto G fans. Moto Z2 Force was unveiled at the event but not the Moto G5 Plus successor.

Now, when will Motorola announce Moto G5S Plus? There is no word on this but it should see the light of day soon as most of its details have been leaked over the last few weeks. The company has Moto X4 and Moto G5S Plus in the offing.

Also read: Moto G5S Plus may pack several feature upgrades over Moto G5 Plus

According to reports that have surfaced so far, the Moto G5S Plus is expected to sport a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and run Android 7.1 Nougat operating system.

The device is also expected to come packed with a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage with microSD card slot, and house a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging technology. In terms of battery, it is expected to have a dual 13MP main camera – one with a primary full-colour range and f/1.7 aperture, and the other with black-and-white range and f/2.0 aperture. It also could mount an 8MP front-snapper.

Reports have claimed that the Moto G5S Plus will be priced between Rs 18,999 (around $293) and Rs 19,999 (around $310).

It may be mentioned that Moto G5S Plus' predecessor Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal storage, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

In terms of camera, it has a 12MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture.