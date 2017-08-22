Motorola Moto G5S Plus is all set to come to India few weeks after it's announced. Amazon India, which is exclusively selling the device, has announced the release date and time. The handset will be launched at 12 pm on August 29. There is no information on the smaller variant -- Moto G5S – which was announced along with the bigger sibling, but it won't come as a surprise if it is released too.

There is no word on the pricing of the Moto G5S Plus in India but it is likely to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, which means it will have to take on the likes of the SE, OnePlus 3T, and Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) in the Indian market. The handset is priced at €299 ($354/Rs 22,600) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant in Europe.

The Moto G5S Plus has a 5.5-inch full HD LCD touchscreen with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pxel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging.

In terms of camera, it has a dual 13 MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, drag to focus & exposure, quick capture, Tap (anywhere) to capture, Best Shot, Professional Mode, Burst mode and Panorama Mode, and an 8MP front camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode and beautification mode.

Can the Moto G5S Plus beat iPhone SE, OnePlus 3T and Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) in the Indian market? Well, only time can tell that but for now, we can provide you the key specifications of its possible rivals:

iPhone SE

Priced at Rs 21,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage model and Rs 27,490 for the 2GB RAM + 64GB variant, the Apple's iPhone SE sports a 4-inch retina display with 1,136x640 pixels (326 ppi pixel density), powered by an A9 chip, and runs an iOS 9.3.2 (upgradable to iOS 10.3.2). It has a 12MP iSight main camera with f/2.2 aperture, 29mm lens, 1.22 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, a 1.2MP front-snapper with f/2.4 aperture and 31mm lens, and a 1,624mAh battery.

OnePlus 3T

The handset comes with a price tag of Rs 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant (128GB model not available in India at the time of filing this story) and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display with 1,920x1,080 pixels (401 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, an Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based OxygenOS, a 16MP main camera with Sony IMX298 senor, 1.12µm lens, OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation), f/ 2.0 aperture and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus, a 16MP camera with Samsung 3P8SP sensor, 1.0µm lens, EIS, PDAF and f/2.0 aperture, and a 3,400mAh battery with Dash Charge technology (5V, 4A).

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

The device is priced at Rs 26,900 (Rs 31,800 at launch). It sports a 5.2-inch full HD super AMOLED touchscreen with 1,920x1,080p resolution, powered by an Exynos 7880 processor, and runs an Android 6.0.16 Marshmallow operating system. It also features a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card, a 16MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, 27mm lens, autofocus and LED flash, a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with fast charging technology.