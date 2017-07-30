Lenovo-owned Motorola earlier in the month unveiled the flagship Moto Z2 Force with dual-snappers and now, the company is planning to launch mid-range Moto G5S series with similar camera hardware.

Popular Twitter spy, Roland Quandt citing reliable company insider, has revealed that the soon-to-be-launched generic Moto G5S and its top-end variant Moto G5S Plus would cost around €300 ($353/Rs.22,619) and €330 ($389/Rs.24,881), respectively in Eastern Europe.

We believe the price-range of Moto G5S series, depending on local import taxation norms will cost little more or less in other markets.

Motorola Moto G5S series: Most expected specifications

As said before, Moto G5S will be coming in two variants. The Moto G5S Plus will sport a 5.5-inch full HD display and come with a 3,072mAh battery, whereas the standard Moto G5S is said to come with smaller 5.2-inch screen with similar full HD resolution, but with smaller cell (specific mAh capacity is yet to be ascertained).

Other key difference is that the generic model will have only one primary camera on the back, whereas the top-end is said to come with two 12.9MP shooters with LED flash, primary full-colour range camera having f/1.7 aperture and another black-and-white range camera with f/2.0 aperture.

There is no word on Moto G5S' CPU, but the Moto G5S Plus is expected to come packed with Qualcomm's newly unveiled Snapdragon 626 octa-core.

Rest of the features are expected to same for both the devices. Th are said to have 8MP front snapper with dedicated LED flash, f/2.0 aperture and fixed focus feature on the top, and a physical button: home-cum-fingerprint sensor at the bottom.

Under-the-hood, it Moto G5S Plus is expected to come packed with latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage.

Word on the street is that Motorola's Moto G5S series is expected to be launched in August or most probaly in Consumer electronics trade show IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) in Germany between September 1-6 along wit Moto X4 series.

