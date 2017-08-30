Lenovo-owned Motorola launched two mid-range phones — Moto G5s and G5s Plus — in India on August 29.

The new smartphones, which come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out-of-the-box are eligible to get Google's latest Android Oreo, Motorola India confirmed on its official Twitter handle.

When actually will Android Oreo come to Moto G5s series?

Though there is no official word on when actually the Android Oreo update will be released to the Moto G5s series, if previous release pattern is taken as any indication, Motorola will first give priority to its current flagship Moto Z2 series and later schedule the software release for Moto G series.

However, Motorola, unlike rivals, doesn't add any custom interface to the Google's software source code for its devices. So, the company will waste no time in optimisation of the firmware; it just invites registered users for soak test and once convinced, there no glitches, it will release the Android Oreo to Moto Z2 series models as early as October.

As far as the Moto G5s series is concerned, Motorola is expected to release Android Oreo update before the end of December 2017.

What to expect in Android Oreo update?

Android Oreo brings numerous improvements over the Android Nougat software, such as faster booting time, extended battery life, more fluid experiences to phones, latest security patches via Google Play Protect that automatically checks malware inside all the applications installed on the mobile phone.

"The #MotoG5sPlus comes with stock Android 7.1.1 out of the box & yes, it will be upgraded to Android O!" @s_anuj at the #MotoG5SPlusLaunch pic.twitter.com/FfJdfzKeBY — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 29, 2017

A notable attribute of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant bootloops.

Android Oreo also comes with several new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

