Motorola has released its budget smartphone Moto G5 in India after the success of its G-series devices. The new handset is impressive as far as specifications are concerned but what is to be seen is if it will survive the dog eats dog competition in the Indian budget smartphone segment.

Available exclusively on Amazon India and priced at Rs 11,999, the Moto G5 will have to take on several smartphones, including Moto G4 Plus 16GB version (priced at Rs 12,499) and Lenovo K6 Power (Rs 9,999) in the Indian market.

Here is specification comparison of the Moto G5, Moto G4 Plus and Lenovo K6 Power to help you buy the device that suits your taste and need:

Display

The Moto G5 and Lenovo K6 Power sport a 5.0-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1,080p (441 ppi pixel density), while the Moto G4 Plus has a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with 1,920x1,080p (401 ppi pixel density). The devices score even with two handsets having a sharper screen resolution while the other has a bigger screen. So, it comes down to one's preference – either screen size or sharper display.

Processor

The Moto G4 Plus features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 seen in the Moto G5 and Lenovo K6 Note.

Software

The Moto G5 runs on Google's latest operating system Android 7.0 Nougat, while the Lenovo K6 Power runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The Moto G4 Plus too runs Marshmallow when it was released but has received Nougat update in several countries.

Storage

The Lenovo K6 Power comes packed with a 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), while the Moto G5 has with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and the Moto G4 Plus features a 2GB RAM for the 16GB internal memory variant (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). The Lenovo K6 Power is the winner in this department.

Camera

The Moto G5 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 8x zoom, and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, while the Moto G4 Plus has a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, OmniVision Pure Cel Plus sensor, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-LED flash, and a 5MP camera with wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. On the other hand, the Lenovo K6 Power has 13MP main camera with phase detection autofocus and LED flash, and an 8MP front-snapper. The Moto G4 Plus stands out in camera department.

Battery

Moto G4 Plus is powered by a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo charger compared to 4,000mAh in the Lenovo K6 Power and a 2,800mAh with Rapid charging technology in the Moto G5.

Conclusion

The Moto G4 Plus costs a little more than the other two competitors and it justifies with superior specifications, especially processor, camera and battery (fast charging technology). The Lenovo K6 Power have an edge in terms of storage while the Moto G5 is a well-balanced device running Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.