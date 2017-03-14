Lenovo's Moto G5 series, unveiled at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, is all set to make its debut in India on March 15.

Initially, Lenovo plans to launch Moto G5 Plus in India and will be exclusively sold on Flipkart. If the release pattern is any indication, the company will hold the mid-night launch on March 15 or March 16 at 11.59 pm.

Going by the specifications and the price of rival brands (Xiaomi Redmi Note 4) with same features, Moto G5 Plus is expected to cost around Rs. 15,000 or less.

Is Lenovo Moto G5 Plus worth buying?

To provide a better perspective, we have listed five key features of the new Moto G5 Plus, which make the Lenovo phone a smart buy, even if it gets a higher price tag than rivals.

Visually appealing design language and reliable build quality:

Moto G5 Plus has a refreshing exterior look and it bears no similarities to Moto G4 series. The mid-tier phone boasts of flagship Moto Z-inspired circular camera module on its back and that's about it; everything else is new. It features a smooth cover and blends seamlessly with the metallic frame around the edges. It also houses iconic dimple with batwing logo inside.

On the front, it sports a camera on top right corner, single-grille speaker at center with 'moto' branding and below, we see a curved rectangular physical home button, which we believe will also double as fingerprint sensor.

On the right side, Moto G5 Plus features power button and volume rockers. On the other side, it features a clean edge with physical keys. On the top, it houses a SIM tray, whereas at the bottom it sports Type 2.0 micro USB port and 3.5mm audio jack port.

As far as build quality is concerned, Moto G5 Plus comes with a full metallic body, a first in mid-tier Moto G series. It not only exudes a premium feel, but also provide stability to the structure.

Further, Moto G5 Plus comes with special water-resistant nano-coating. Though it only protects the device from sudden water spillage or rain splash, it is still an enviable feature, as it's missing in rival phones.

Camera:

Like its predecessor, Moto G5 Plus comes with a top-notch camera. It boasts of a 12MP camera with dual autofocus pixels, LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and also 4K Video recording. No other phone in the mid-range category offer high resolution video quality like Moto G5 Plus.

The phone has a lens with f/1.7 aperture on par with top-end phones like Samsung Galaxy S7 series.

On the front too, it houses a pretty decent 5MP camera capable of capturing photos with wide angle field of view for group selfies.

Performance:

Moto G5 Plus boasts of an advanced 14nm (nano-meter) architecture-based FinFET technology class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core (Cortex A53 x 8) CPU.

FinFET known as Fin Field Effect Transistor, is a type of non-planar or 3D transistor used in the design of processor so that it can be made smaller, perform faster, and also consume less energy to do operations in smart devices.

With a system configuration of 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and Snapdragon 625 octa-core, Moto G5 Plus users are less likely to face any lag while playing graphics-heavy games and also get to enjoy longer battery life.

Pure Android experience with Google Assistant:

Like all Moto series (flagship, mid-tier and budget), Moto G5 Plus comes with pure Android 7.0 Nougat OS. With no custom UI, the phone is guaranteed to work seamlessly.

Further, it supports feature-rich digital butler—Google Assistant—seen in flagship Pixel phone series.

With Google Assistant, mobile users can communicate with the phone like a normal one-on-one conversation with another person, and can continue the conversation as long as they want. It comes with machine learning algorithm, wherein it will observe the user behaviour and over time, Google Assistant will intuitively start recommending suggestions to the user. For instance, it reminds them that a game is about to start which involves your favourite team or sportsperson playing.

[Note: Moto G5 Plus will not come with digital assistant out-of-the-box, it will be delivered via software update in coming days from Google.]

Battery:

Moto G5 Plus comes packed with 3,000mAh battery. Though the cell capacity is less compared to the rival phones, its Snapdragon 625 processor will assure one full day battery life under mixed usage. And also, Lenovo phone boasts of Turbo charging technology. No other phone in this segment offer this feature.

