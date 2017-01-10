Popular Moto G4 series was released in May 2016 and before it could complete the one-year life cycle, the company seems to have finalised its successor. The Moto G5 series might launch soon.

A user in Romania has reportedly gotten hold of the mystery Moto device (model number: XT1685), understood to be a fully functional prototype of Moto G5 Plus, and is selling it on e-commerce site OLX for RON (Romanian Leu) 1,650 (approx. $390/€367/Rs.26,440).

Once the Moto G5 report got out in the media, the device was taken down from the website. But by then many had taken screen-shots of the page and posted it on social media sites.

As per the listing (courtesy, Reddit via Imgur), Moto G5 Plus sports 5.5-inch full HD display, fingerprint sensor, Android 7.0 Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage, 13MP primary camera on the back, 5MP front snapper and a 3,080mAh battery.

In the image, Moto G5 Plus looks very different from its predecessor. Its rear bears no similarities to Moto G4 series, but the circular camera module looks identical to flagship Moto Z (2016) series. It features a smooth cover and blends seamlessly with the metallic frame around the edges. It also houses iconic dimple with batwing logo inside.

On the right side, Moto G5 Plus features power button and volume rockers. On the top, it houses a Sim tray, whereas on the bottom it sports Type 2.0 micro USB port and 3.5mm audio jack port.

On the front, it sports a camera on top right corner, single-grille speaker at center with 'moto' branding and below, we see a curved rectangular physical home button, which we believe will also double up as fingerprint sensor.

Overall, the new Moto G5 Plus' design language looks really refreshing compared to the uninspiring Moto G4 series. Even though the device is fully functional, Moto has not made any official comments on the leaked images of Moto G5 series.

We urge our readers to take this report with a proverbial pinch of salt.

