Motorola is making strides in the Indian budget smartphone market with a series of new launches. The competition in the market is really intense, making it hard to survive for those who take a back seat. Even Micromax has been fighting its way back to the front.

Motorola is one of the most competitive smartphone brands in India, which give a tough competition to popular brands like Xiaomi. The company launched its latest Moto G5S series in India on Tuesday and managed to share the spotlight with predecessor Moto G5 Plus.

Moto G5 Plus 4GB RAM model is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999, which is Rs. 1,000 lower than its recent pricing. Motorola had launched the smartphone in March for Rs. 16,999, but the new pricing of Moto G5 Plus makes perfect sense as the Moto G5S Plus was launched at Rs. 15,999. The company cannot justify selling the latest smartphone with sensible improvements and an older-gen model at the same price.

Moto G5 Plus was launched as an exclusive smartphone on Amazon India but was later made available on Flipkart, where you can buy the smartphone without any hassles.

But the bigger question is whether you should buy Moto G5 Plus or Moto G5S Plus. Let's take a look at the specs that the phones offer and conclude the final decision.

Let's point out the upgrades that Moto G5S Plus brings to the table. Since there is a small price difference of Rs. 1,000 between the Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5S Plus, the difference in specs will help us decide.

Moto G5S Plus has a slightly larger display measuring 5.5 inches against Moto G5 Plus' 5.2-inch screen. The resolution on both phones is the same, just like the design, processor, RAM and storage configuration. The optics are better in the new Moto smartphone. Moto G5S Plus sports a dual 13MP rear camera with depth editor, f/2.0 aperture, 4K UHD video capture at 30fps, and dual LED flash. On the front, there is an 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash.

As for the Moto G5 Plus, the cameras include a 12MP rear-facing shooter with f/1.7 aperture, dual LED flash and a 5MP front snapper. The rest of the specs are identical on both phones. But in our view, the dual cameras in the Moto G5S Plus is a good enough reason to spend Rs. 1,000 extra. If the camera isn't your thing, then you can settle for Moto G5 Plus and save the extra bucks.