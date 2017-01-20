This new year a lot of smartphone companies are on their toes to impress consumers. Motorola, being one of them, is gearing up to repeat the success of its budget smartphone line by launching new models. The news of Moto G5 Plus launch has been doing the rounds for some time and it seems the handset is coming soon.

The latest leak comes from benchmark and system information app CPU-Z: The screenshots of the test run of the much-rumoured Moto G5 Plus have surfaced online. The leaked details shed light on the specifications of the Moto G5 Plus, suggesting a powerful budget-friendly smartphone.

If the rumours are to be believed, we are going to see the Moto G5 Plus at the upcoming MWC 2017 event in Barcelona next month. The company will make the handset available in the markets, including India, shortly after. However, details are still pending.

For now, let's quench our thirst for Moto G5 Plus details with the handset's specifications. According to the leak, the Moto G5 Plus will sport a 5.5-inch Full HD display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 625 chipset, which has been used in latest phones including Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo P2.

To compete against these rivals, Motorola is expected to pack 4GB RAM and 32GB storage for the Moto G5 Plus. The handset will feature a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP front camera and run on Google's latest Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The handset will also be eligible for the next iteration of Android – the Android O (Oreo may be?).

Recent reports confirmed that the company will take a fresh design approach for its new budget premium handset. The Moto G5 Plus is expected to come with a fingerprint scanner integrated within the home button and a circular camera panel at the back (goodbye pill-shaped design).

As one can suggest, Moto G5 Plus will be accompanied by a smaller Moto G5 variant at launch. While most specs will remain unchanged in the Moto G5, some features will be missing to make it distinct.

