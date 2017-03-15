Lenovo's Moto G5 Plus, which broke covers at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 at Barcelona last month, is set to be released in India on Wednesday, March 15.

The company is hosting the Moto G5 Plus launch event in New Delhi at 12:15 pm. It has also made arrangements to webcast the event online.

Also read: Reliance Jio to team up with Google for exclusive budget 4G-VoLTE smartphone; is this Android One 3.0?

The Moto G5 Plus' specifications are already in the public domain. It will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. The price and the availability details will be announced this afternoon.

Interested readers can catch the live action on Lenovo's official Moto India YouTube channel.

Moto G5 Plus flaunts a 5.2-inch screen with full HD resolution, and comes with 14nm architecture-based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) and features a 12MP camera on the back, a 5MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh cell with Turbo charging technology.

Also read: How much will Moto G5 Plus cost in India?

A notable aspect of the Moto G5 Plus is that it supports Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Google Assistant seen in the flagship Pixel phone series.

[Note: Moto G5 Plus will not be coming with the digital butler out-of-the-box, it will be deployed via software update from Google]

Also read: Here's how to get started with Google Assistant

You can watch Moto G5 Plus India launch below:

Keep an eye on this space for latest news on Lenovo and Moto products.

Also read: Top five reasons that make Lenovo Moto G5 Plus irresistible

Key specifications of Lenovo Moto G5 Plus: