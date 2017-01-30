Motorola is a prominent player on the budget smartphone market globally, and the company might have something new up its sleeve for this year. Continuing on the success of its budget smartphone series, the company is already working on several Moto G models.

One of them is Moto G5 Play, which was recently spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, almost confirming the device's official launch at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

There is no direct reference to Moto G5 Play in the FCC listing, but the certified model numbers including the Moto XT1670, XT1671 XT1672, XT1675, XT1676 and XT1677, are all said to be the variants of Moto G5 Play.

According to Motog3.com, the leaked model MT1672 was earlier linked to Moto G5, but that's not the case.

The leak revealed key specifications of the unannounced Moto G5 Play, which is expected to be cheaper than the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus at launch. The specs include:

Display: 5-inch Full HD (1920x1080p resolution)

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core chipset

RAM: 2GB/3GB

Storage: 16GB/32GB

Battery: 2,800mAh

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Add-ons: Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi.

Rumours about the new Moto G5 models have been swirling for quite some time now. Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus have been leaked on various occasions and the handsets are said to launch at the MWC 2017 event next month.

Leaked reports suggested that Motorola is planning a complete makeover for the new G5 series with a circular camera panel at the back and a fingerprint scanner integrated within the home button. The Moto G5 Plus is expected to compete against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo P2. We just have to wait and find out how well.