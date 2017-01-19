Earlier in the month, Lenovo-owned Moto confirmed to host product launch event on February 26, a day ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona.

Many believe that the company intends to unveil the new generation Moto G series and like last year's Moto G4 model, the new device is expected to be launched with two versions—one a generic Moto G5 and a top-end Moto G5 Plus.

[Note: Low-end Moto G4 Play was launched three months after the Moto G4 and G4 Plus launch]

Now, it has come to light that the Moto G5 series will be heading first to the Indian market within days after the unveiling. As per iGyaan sources, Moto G5 series is slated to hit Indian stores as early as March.

Also read: Xiaomi officially launches Redmi Note 4 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC in India; price, specifications

Though there is no valid proof to validate the aforementioned report, we believe it's plausible, as the company, for the last two years, has been releasing Moto G series phones first in India and later in other markets.

Further, Moto (formerly known as Motorola) also owes its second comeback's success to India. Moto, after a two year, hiatus returned to the smartphone business in India with the launch of first generation Moto G in early 2014 and since then the company has made huge strides and continues to receive great response in India. The company's last budget phone, Moto E3 Power, sold a record-breaking 100,000 units on its debut day. It is the highest single device sale on the first day in Flipkart's history.

Also read: Motorola sells record 100,000 Moto E3 Power units on Flipkart in 24 hours

Even the Moto G4 series and subsequently released Moto Z and Z Play too garnered positive response in India and managed to clock 60% year-on-year growth. In November, the company displaced Micromax as the second biggest phone-maker in India.

Read more: Motorola helps Lenovo displace Micromax as second biggest smartphone-maker in India: IDC

Going by the leaked specifications, the upcoming Moto G5 series will receive similar reception in the country.

Moto G5: What we know so far

As per recent reports, Moto G5 Plus is said to sport a 5.5-inch full HD display, fingerprint sensor, Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB inbuilt storage, 12MP primary camera on the back, 8MP front snapper and a 3,080mAh battery.

Just a few days ago, images of Moto G5 Plus also leaked online, revealing design language of the device.

Moto G5 Plus looks completely different and visually appealing compared to its predecessor. Its rear bears no similarities to Moto G4 series, but the circular camera module looks identical to flagship Moto Z (2016) series. It features a smooth cover and blends seamlessly with the metallic frame around the edges. It also houses iconic dimple with batwing logo inside.

On the right side, Moto G5 Plus features power button and volume rockers. On the top, it houses a Sim tray, whereas on the bottom it sports Type 2.0 micro USB port and 3.5mm audio jack port.

On the front, it sports a camera on top right corner, single-grille speaker at center with 'moto' branding and below, we see a curved rectangular physical home button, which we believe will also double up as fingerprint sensor. Moto G5 Plus is expected to cost around Rs. 14,999 ($220/€206)

As of now, there is no word on the generic Moto G5 model, but it is expected to feature sub-par camera, less RAM and battery capacity.

Watch this space for more updates on Moto products and MWC 2017.