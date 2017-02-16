Promotional images of Lenovo's upcoming Moto G5 (& G5 Plus) series have surfaced online, revealing almost every aspect of the device, be it design or the key features.

K-Tronix, an e-commerce site, inadvertently listed the un-released Moto G5 series revealing that the Moto G5 and the G5 Plus will come in all-metal body with IP67 certification (can survive close to 3 feet under-water for up to 30 minutes).

In the photos, both the Moto G5 series models have the same physical attributes. They are smaller in stature with 5.0-inch and 5.2-inch screen sizes, respectively. Its predecessor G4 series, both the generic and the Plus models, had 5.5-inch display.

This year's models have also undergone a complete make-over in terms of design language. Though there are no similarities to the Moto G4 series, the circular camera module looks identical to flagship Moto Z (2016) series. It features a smooth cover and blends seamlessly with the metallic frame around the edges. It also houses the iconic dimple with batwing logo inside.

On the front, it sports a camera on top right corner, single-grille speaker at centre with 'moto' branding and below, we see a curved rectangular physical home button, which we believe will also double up as the fingerprint sensor.

The similarities between the G5 and the G5 Plus end there. And, as their names suggest, the latter is a top-end model and comes with superior internal hardware.

Moto G5 sports 5.0-inch full HD screen and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU backed by 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, a 2,800mAh battery with Rapid charging feature, 13MP camera on the back and a 5MP snapper on the front.

On the other hand, Moto G5 Plus flaunts a 5.2-inch full HD display with Gorilla Glass 3 shield and features superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (System-on-Chip) with 2GB RAM, 64GB in-built memory, 12MP camera with dual autofocus, a 5MP front shooter and a bigger 3,000mAh cell with Turbo charging technology.

Lenovo's Moto is slated to officially unveil the Moto G5 series on February 26, just a day before Mobile World Congress (MWC )2017 in Barcelona (February 27-March 2).

