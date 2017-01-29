Earlier in January, Lenovo-owned Moto (formerly known as Motorola) started sending invites for a product launch on February 26, a day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, but there was no mention of the product's name. Now, a device bearing model number: 9839, understood to be Moto G5, has appeared on Federal Communications Commission (FCC), almost confirming that Moto's mystery device tipped to be showcased next month might very well be the Moto G4's successor.

The Moto G5 is said to boast an 3,000mAh battery with fast charging (most probably Turbo Charging) feature and comes with a charging adapter capable of outputting 14.4W at 9V/1.6A, 12V/1.2A and 5V/1.6A, reported MotoG3 blog citing official FCC website.

This is a welcome upgrade for Moto G5, as 2016 series generic Moto G4 came with a regular charger, while the Turbo Charger was included only in the top-end variant Moto G4 Plus' package.

Another upgrade include NFC (Near Field Communication) making Moto G5, the first-ever Moto G series to boast the advanced Bluetooth technology, which is increasingly being used for contact-less payments in developed markets.

Other expected features include 5.5-inch full HD display, 13MP primary camera, 5MP front snapper 3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage.

There is no word on the Moto G5's processor, but it is expected to feature a 14nm architecture based 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, similar to recently announced new Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 variant in India.

On the other hand, the high-end Moto G5 Plus is said to sport a 5.5-inch full HD display, fingerprint sensor, Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB inbuilt storage, 12MP primary camera (with larger lens size) on the back, 8MP front snapper and a 3,080mAh battery.

So far, Motorola has not made any official comments on the Moto G5 series rumours.

Watch this space for latest news on Moto G5 series and MWC 2017.