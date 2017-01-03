Last week, there were reports of Moto G4 and G4 Plus owners getting Android Nougat update notifications on their devices. On Monday night, Lenovo-owned Moto (aka Motorola) officially confirmed that the company has commenced the full fledged roll-out of the new Google mobile OS v7.0 to the aforementioned devices in India.

The new update is said to be a little over 730MB in size and brings the multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, enhanced battery optimisation, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

With the announcement, Moto will now focus on testing Nougat on low-end Moto G4 Play and also the 2015 series flagship phones. In December Moto X Style and the X Play were spotted on performance benchmarking sites running the Android Nougat.

What's intriguing about the reports was that Moto has skipped the Android 7.0 and v7.1 and instead is conducting tests with the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which was released to Google's Pixel and Nexus series a few weeks ago.

If history is taken as any indication, it is likely to start the soak test on these devices before this month and release the public version in early February.

So far, the company has released Android Nougat to the flagship Moto Z (& Verizon exclusive Droid), Z Force (& Verizon exclusive Droid), Moto G4 Plus, Moto G4.

Other Moto devices confirmed to get Android Nougat include Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2, Droid Maxx 2, Moto Z Play and Moto Z Play Droid.

Watch this space for latest news on Moto devices and Android Nougat update release details.