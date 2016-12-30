After releasing the Android Nougat update to the Moto G4 Plus, Lenovo-owned Moto has rolled out the update to its generic Moto G4 model in India.

Several Moto G4 (model number XT1624) owners have started getting Android Nougat notification on the devices. It brings the much-needed night mode, bundled notification, enhanced security update, improved battery optimisation, multi-window options and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

In addition to Nougat features, the update comes with a new Moto action – "Swipe to shrink" the screen. To learn more about this action, open the Moto app from the app tray, then go to "Actions" and tap "Swipe to shrink the screen".

If you have received a notification message for this update:

1. Select "Yes, I'm in".

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now".

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

If you have not received a notification message for this update, follow the steps below to manually update your phone:

1. Select the Settings icon in the apps menu.

2. Select "About phone".

3. Select "System updates".

4. Select "Yes, I'm in". After the software is downloaded, select "Install now".

5. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

6. Your phone is now updated.

Since OTA process is carried out in phases, it will take a week or two to reach all corners of the country.

Users can also check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone>> System Updates>> check for the new firmware.

So far, Moto has released Android Nougat to the flagship Moto Z (& Verizon exclusive Droid), Z Force (& Verizon exclusive Droid), Moto G4 Plus, Moto G4. The company will now expedite the Moto soak test on G4 Play and X Play series and roll out the bug-free OS update to the public.

Other Moto devices confirmed to get Android Nougat include Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen), Moto X Style, Moto X Force, Droid Turbo 2, Droid Maxx 2, Moto Z Play and Moto Z Play Droid.

Watch this space for latest news on Android Nougat update release details and Moto devices.