Earlier in the week, Motorola's Moto E5 and the E5 Plus reportedly received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) certifications and now images of the low-end variant dubbed as Moto E5 Play has surfaced online.

This is the first time since the introduction of Moto E in 2014, the company is planning to bring a third variant in the form of Play series. But, it has to be noted that Play version has been there for a couple years in Motorola's popular mid-range Moto G and high-end Z series.

The E5 Play series will be a low-end compared to generic E5 and the E5 Plus. In the images (courtesy, @evleaks), we come to learn that Motorola will sell the device in two names for different carrier networks, at least in the US. One will be the Moto E5 Play for Verizon (and most probably in other global markets, as well) and the Moto E5 Cruise for Cricket Wireless.

As far as the design language is concerned, the Moto E5 Play's front-panel looks the same as the standard Moto E5, which was leaked a few days ago. It comes with dedicated LED flash on the top right corner, just beside the earpiece in the center and the camera on the left side. At the bottom, there is no fingerprint sensor, which was present in the predecessor Moto E4 series; instead, the place is occupied by 'Motorola' branding.

So, will the Moto E5 Play feature fingerprint sensor on the back-side?

Not likely. Though the Moto E5 and the Moto E5 Plus will come with the biometric sensor on the back, below the camera module. The Play (or Cruise) version will not feature finger scanner for want of differentiation and also, based on the fact that Motorola's 2016-based Moto G4 series had similar specification scheme.

There is no word on internal specifications of the Play version, but will certainly be watered down compared to the standard Moto E5 and the E5 Plus.

