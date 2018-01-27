It seems that Lenovo-owned Motorola is once again working on its budget phone segment for 2018. Two new Motorola smartphones have been spotted on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) official website for certification.

The new smartphones have model numbers XT1922-4 and XT1922-5. These model numbers are rumoured to be Motorola's upcoming smartphones Moto E5 and Moto E5 plus.

However, the FCC certification doesn't provide too many information about the upcoming handsets. It is expected that the new listed devices will be coming with a larger 4,000mAh battery.

According to the previous renders that came up this month, it's expected that the Moto E5 will be like its predecessor in terms of design. Rumours suggests that the new handsets will be coming at a pocket-friendly price like their predecessor Moto E4, which was launched at Rs 7,255.

The Moto E5 is expected to get rid of the front home button, and feature biometric sensors on the Moto logo on the back panel. Reports also suggest that Moto E5 will sport a metal unibody design like Moto E4.

Though there aren't many details in the specifications of the device, speculations are that the new Moto devices could sport a 5-inch HD IPS display with an aspect ratio of 16:9.

The devices are expected to be powered by a 1.4 GHz octa-core MediaTek processor clubbed with 3GB of RAM, along with onboard storage of 32GB that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

The leaked images of Moto E5 spotted on the web show that the device could be available in the Gold colour variant and sport a circular camera module on the rear panel along with LED flash placed vertically.

The listing revealed that both devices will be coming with the 4G VoLTE connectivity and expected to run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Moto E5 and E5 Plus could be priced around Rs 7,000 and are expected to be launched around April this year. However, all these are rumours and speculation, so it's better to take them with a pinch of salt.