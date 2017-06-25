Lenovo-owned Motorola hasn't announced the exact release date of its latest handset Moto E4 Plus in India but its launch is imminent as the company has teased the arrival of a handset with a powerful battery and this device happens to house a 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charger.

The Moto E4 Plus is an Amazon Prime exclusive handset and comes with a price tag of $179.99 which is around Rs 11,600 in Indian currency. The exact pricing of the device in India is yet to be announced but it be priced around Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, which means it will have to take on a hordes of budget smartphones priced under Rs 15,000.

The most notable handsets that are currently available in the Indian market that could give Moto E4 Plus a run for its money, include the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Nokia 3, Moto G4 Plus, Lenovo K5 Note and Moto G4 Plus. Let's have a look at the key specifications and pricing of the potential rivals:

Moto E4 Plus

The device features a dimension of 155x77.5x9.55mm, a water-repellent coating, and a 5.5-inch HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (267 ppi pixel density). It is powered by a Quad-core 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 chipset, run Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W rapid charger.

In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture, 1.12 um microns 78° lens, Autofocus, Single LED flash, Burst mode, Panorama, HDR and Beautification mode, and a 5MP front snapper, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 1.4 um microns 74° lens, fixed focus, Single LED flash, Burst mode, HDR, and Beautification mode.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Two variants -- the 3GB RAM/ 32GB internal storage model priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 12,999 – are currently available in India though sales take place on select days as of now. It may be noted that the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM variant priced at Rs. 9,999 is not available for sale.

It sports a 5.5-inch screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and runs Android Marshmallow operating system. It also features a 4,100mAh battery, a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field.

Nokia 3

Priced at Rs. 9,499, the device has a 5.0-inch polarised HD display with 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density), a Mediatek MT6737 processor clocking at 1.3GHz, and an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It comes packed with a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), mounts an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and 1.12 µm pixel size and an 8MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus, and houses a 2,650mAh battery.

Moto G4 Plus

It is priced at Rs 10,999 (priced Rs. 13,499 at launch) for the 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage variant and Rs 13,699 (priced Rs. 14,999 at launch) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. Storage of both the variants are expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with 1,920x1,080p (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor, and runs Android Marshmallow operating system.

The device has a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, OmniVision Pure Cel Plus sensor, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and dual-LED flash, and a 5MP camera with wide-angle lens and f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,000mAh battery with Turbo charger.

Lenovo K5 Note

The device is available in three variants -- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model priced at Rs 10,990, 4GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 11,490, and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 12,990. All the variants come with expandable storage of up to 128GB via microSD card.

It features a 5.5-inch display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a MediaTek Helio P10 processor, an Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system, a 13MP main camera with PDAF autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture and dual-tone LED flash, an 8MP front-facing camera and a 3,500mAh battery.